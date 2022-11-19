India

Telangana: BRS MLC threatens cutting tongue of BJP MP

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 19, 2022, 04:13 pm 3 min read

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Shambipur Raju has threatened Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharampuri with cutting his tongue over his comment about Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha. The intimidation comes a day after Kavitha told reporters that Arvind was talking nonsense about her, and that if he continues, "she will hit him with a shoe."

Context Why does this story matter?

The BRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads for a long time, but the situation recently deteriorated as the latter allegedly tried to poach BRS legislators in Telangana state.

On Saturday, alleged supporters of K Chandrashekar Rao's (popular as KCR) BRS vandalized the house of the BJP MP over the controversial comment he made regarding Kavitha.

Details BRS MLC threatens BJP MP Arvind

A day after Kavitha's scathing attack on Arvind, India Today on Saturday quoted Raju as saying, "I will cut the tongue of Arvind Dharmapuri if he has forgotten his political values and speaks disrespectfully against Chief Minister KCR." While accusing him of changing parties, Raju warned him, "If you again say anything disrespectful against KCR or Kavitha, we will cut your tongue."

Arvind, MP from Nizamabad, has said that "Kavitha, a former MP, wanted to join congress" as she was not happy with the rule of his father in Telangana. The remark angered supporters of Kavitha and BRS, which allegedly led to an attack on MP's house in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kavitha on Friday trashed the MP's remark about her and warned him against making such statements.

Action MLC's remark followed MP's complaint against Kavitha

Following the vandalism of Arvind's house, an additional complaint was registered by him against Kavitha. The verbal spat between Arvind and BRS MLC Raju came after the vandalism of the former's house and complaint against Kavitha. Another complaint has been registered against 50 BRS members, accused of vandalism. Media reports said that the attackers are also part of a non-profit being run by Kavitha.

Accusations 'Arvind creates controversy to get into the limelight'

"He [Arvind] speaks about big people thinking that he too will become big," Raju was quoted as saying. He further asked Arvind if he belongs to the BJP as he had claimed that someone from Congress called to tell him that Kavitha wanted to join them. "Aren't you ashamed?" Raju questioned him for openly announcing being in touch with the other party.