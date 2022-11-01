Telangana: BJP, TRS clash just day ahead of Munugode bypoll
Multiple clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)—recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi—workers in Telangana in the last leg of campaigning for the Munugode bypoll. The police intervened and stopped the situation from escalating further. The Munugode Assembly constituency goes to polls on Thursday, which is said to be crucial as it could influence the Telangana Assembly elections next year.
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched his national party last month—changing the name of the TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)—a move seen as a challenge to the nationwide hegemony of the BJP.
- The bye-election in Nalgonda district's Munugode constituency could decide the course of the state politics and is critical for the BRS as well as the opposition BJP and the Congress.
The BJP and the BRS cadres reportedly clashed, showering punches and canes in Munugode on Tuesday during the road show of BRS Chairperson and Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KCR's son). Separately, a brawl between the rival parties was reported also on Monday night at Choutuppal near Hyderabad when BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy's roadshow was obstructed by BRS workers.
Tension erupted as TRS and BJP cadre clashed at Choutuppal near #Hyderabad which falls under #Munugode. Saffron party candidate #KomatireddyRajGopalReddy was holding a road show when ruling party activists allegedly obstructed him leading to a clash. #MunugodeBypoll pic.twitter.com/IBcDUxFD4s— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 1, 2022
#WATCH | A clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda pic.twitter.com/afCFABmY83— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
The Tuesday clash left BRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, and Zila Parishad Chairman Jagadish, among others, injured. Notably, over 2.4L people are set to vote in the bye-election in the Munugode constituency. The BJP is on a winning streak in Telangana following wins in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election over the last two years.
Last month, the BRS sought Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy's disqualification alleging he switched over to the BJP from the Congress after getting a coal mining contract worth Rs. 18,000 crore from the Centre. Reportedly, Reddy had claimed in a previous TV appearance that he has wanted to join the BJP for three years, while the contract was awarded to his company only recently.