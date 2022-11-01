Politics

Telangana: BJP, TRS clash just day ahead of Munugode bypoll

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 01, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

The Congress has clarified it has no tie-up with TRS, despite its consecutive sub-par performance in state elections

Multiple clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)—recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi—workers in Telangana in the last leg of campaigning for the Munugode bypoll. The police intervened and stopped the situation from escalating further. The Munugode Assembly constituency goes to polls on Thursday, which is said to be crucial as it could influence the Telangana Assembly elections next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched his national party last month—changing the name of the TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)—a move seen as a challenge to the nationwide hegemony of the BJP.

The bye-election in Nalgonda district's Munugode constituency could decide the course of the state politics and is critical for the BRS as well as the opposition BJP and the Congress.

Information Multiple clashes across the state

The BJP and the BRS cadres reportedly clashed, showering punches and canes in Munugode on Tuesday during the road show of BRS Chairperson and Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KCR's son). Separately, a brawl between the rival parties was reported also on Monday night at Choutuppal near Hyderabad when BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy's roadshow was obstructed by BRS workers.

Twitter Post Both parties accused each other of starting violence

Tension erupted as TRS and BJP cadre clashed at Choutuppal near #Hyderabad which falls under #Munugode. Saffron party candidate #KomatireddyRajGopalReddy was holding a road show when ruling party activists allegedly obstructed him leading to a clash. #MunugodeBypoll pic.twitter.com/IBcDUxFD4s — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 1, 2022

Twitter Post Munugode is reportedly backward constituency where bye-election is scheduled

#WATCH | A clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda pic.twitter.com/afCFABmY83 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Details BJP is on a winning streak

The Tuesday clash left BRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, and Zila Parishad Chairman Jagadish, among others, injured. Notably, over 2.4L people are set to vote in the bye-election in the Munugode constituency. The BJP is on a winning streak in Telangana following wins in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election over the last two years.

Disqualification BRS sought turncoat Reddy's disqualification

Last month, the BRS sought Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy's disqualification alleging he switched over to the BJP from the Congress after getting a coal mining contract worth Rs. 18,000 crore from the Centre. Reportedly, Reddy had claimed in a previous TV appearance that he has wanted to join the BJP for three years, while the contract was awarded to his company only recently.