Blanket ban on online games not a solution: Telangana official

Telangana had banned online gaming but it is now working on a policy to allow players to operate with safeguards

The blanket ban on online games is not a solution and the sector can bring a lot of opportunities to drive the economy, create jobs and enhance productivity, a senior Telangana government official said on Wednesday. Telangana was among the states that banned online gaming but it is now working on a policy to allow players to operate in the state with safeguards.

Seminar

Ban was driven by a game of chance: Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana Principal Secretary for IT, electronics, and communications Jayesh Ranjan, while speaking at a gaming seminar organized by IAMAI (Internet & Mobile Association of India), said the ban was driven by a game of chance that led to the addiction of some people and ruined their families. "We always had that clarity that blanket banning is not the solution," Ranjan said.

Reason

'Make distinction between game of skill and game of chance'

One needs to make a distinction between the game of skill and the game of chance, he added. "Some of these reasons, particularly from law enforcement agencies, have been a push back about banning or stopping people from playing these games, is largely driven by a game of chance," Ranjan said.

Skills

Skill development has taken a back seat: Ranjan

He said that skill development has taken a back seat in the last 18 months as skills cannot be acquired just by listening to lectures and hands-on training is required. "I see a lot of virtue in utilizing games for that kind of purpose. There are many companies that are working on those things," Ranjan said.

Details

'Multiple court rulings have accorded legitimacy to online gaming formats'

According to Indiatech CEO Rameesh Kailasam, multiple court rulings have accorded legitimacy to online gaming formats, including fantasy sports. However, in some states like Telangana, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nagaland, such formats aren't allowed if they involve money. Ranjan said the state government is coming up with a policy for online gaming which will be a role model for others.

Infrastructure

Telangana is building a great infrastructure for gaming: Ranjan

He also said Telangana is building one of the best infrastructures for gaming, animation, special effects, and other technology companies, called Image Tower, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023. "This will be a matter of pride not just for Hyderabad and Telangana but for the country as well," Ranjan said.

Quote

'It would help if Centre recognizes certain games of skill'

Games 24X7 co-founder and CEO Bhavin Pandya said it would help if the Centre recognizes certain games of skill and legislates over them. "We can replicate some global models where one needs to obtain a license to operate the games under specific conditions," Pandya said.