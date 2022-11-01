Delhi

'Ready to beg': Kejriwal says free yoga classes will continue

Kejriwal warned the BJP, L-G Saxena that if the yoga scheme is stopped by misusing power, 2cr Delhi residents would respond

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday said their government's free yoga classes would be discontinued from Tuesday as Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena refused to approve its extension. However, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has said the classes wouldn't stop. Kejriwal said he is "ready to beg with a bowl" for the scheme to continue despite the L-G's obstruction.

The AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns in a political feud, with the former accusing the latter of misusing the Union government's powers to impede its welfare work.

The AAP also alleged the L-G's position is being used as a proxy weapon to further the BJP's vendetta by dragging the AAP down as it is emerging as the BJP's rival.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal showed a file of the proposal for the free yoga classes scheme—"Dilli Ki Yogshala." He said Sisodia signed it last Wednesday and must have sent it the same day or the next day to Saxena for the scheme's extension after Monday (October 31) but wasn't granted approval. Meanwhile, the L-G office has maintained it didn't receive any such proposal.

हमने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए Yoga Class शुरू की। 17,000 लोग लाभ उठा रहे थे



इन्होंने अफसरों को धमकाकर Yoga Classes बंद करवा दी



ये दिल्ली को तबाह करना चाहते हैं



पर मैं भी बता दूं, जब तक जिंदा हूं ये होने नहीं दूंगा, चाहे मुझे किसी भी हद तक जाना पड़े



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/mNmWSJVXTg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 27, 2022

Around 17,000 beneficiaries were reportedly attending 590 free yoga classes being conducted in Delhi's parks and community spaces. Among these were many battling complications after recovering from COVID-19. Sisodia earlier met Saxena, urging him to allow the Delhi government's flagship scheme to continue, PTI reported. Kejriwal said the L-G and the BJP are resorting to petty politics, which has angered the residents of Delhi.

The 'Dilli ki Yogshala' classes have been discontinued from tomorrow i.e. 1.11.22 via a government order.



In the BOG meeting of DPSRU decision to continue the classes was taken, however Hon.LG has not given permission yet.



We will keep you informed upon further information. — Dilli Ki Yogshala | दिल्ली की योगशाला (@Dillikiyogshala) October 31, 2022

Kejriwal said yoga teachers have come forward and said they would continue to take classes. He added he also received calls from people willing to donate to the scheme from across the country. Following this, he announced that the classes would continue to run undeterred. He went on to say that similar classes would be started in Punjab and Gujarat—if his party won there.