Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri's home vandalized, KCR's daughter warns him

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 18, 2022, 08:39 pm 2 min read

Kavitha told reporters that Arvind Dharmapuri was talking nonsense about her

Supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)—formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi—allegedly damaged the house of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri in Hyderabad on Friday. The incident took place after Dharmapuri made controversial remarks about Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, claiming she wanted to join the Congress. Rao's daughter, former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has trashed Dharmapuri's remarks about her joining the Congress.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads for a long time, but the situation recently deteriorated as the latter allegedly tried to poach BRS members to topple its government.

Moreover—for the fifth consecutive time—KCR didn't receive PM Narendra Modi when he visited Telangana earlier this month.

However, Dharmapuri's comments on Kavitha and the subsequent vandalization of his residence seem quite unusual.

Details Unusual scenes at BJP MP's house

On Friday, a group of men waving BRS flags reportedly entered Dharmapuri's house while holding sticks in their hands. Security guards at the gate of the residence tried to resist them but could not stop the men from entering the building. Visuals from the spot showed a group of men vandalizing the property and damaging whatever comes their way, said reports.

Twitter Post Dharmapuri accuses BRS members of terrorizing family, shares pictures

కెసిఆర్, KTR, K.కవిత ల ఆదేశాలపై హైదరాబాద్ లోని నా ఇంటిపై దాడి చేసిన TRS గుండాలు.



ఇంట్లో వస్తువులు పగలగొడుతూ, బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తూ, మా అమ్మను బెదిరించారు!



TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house.



They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LwtzZU4rfg — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

Twitter Post Visuals of BJP MP's house being damaged in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad attacked and vandalised allegedly by TRS supporters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MYokgY6HGr — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Action Police detain several accused of vandalization

Meanwhile, the police have detained several people who were accused of vandalizing Dharmapuri's residence. Initial reports suggest those involved in the vandalization belonged to Telangana Jagruti, a non-profit organization led by Kavitha. The members of the non-profit were angered by Dharmapuri's comments on Kavitha. He had claimed that she was joining Congress after being disappointed with her father's rule in Telangana.

Dharmapuri's comments on Kavitha reportedly came after KCR claimed the BJP was trying to lure his daughter. Kavitha told reporters the BJP MP was "talking nonsense" about her. "If [Dharmapuri] keeps talking nonsense about me, I will hit him with a shoe," Kavitha said, accusing him of making personal attacks on her. Challenging him, she further said she will "defeat him the next election."