India

Telangana: Electric scooter battery explosion claims 1 life, 4 injured

Telangana: Electric scooter battery explosion claims 1 life, 4 injured

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 21, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

The scooter was being used by the deceased 80-year-old's son for nearly a year.

An 80-year-old man died in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Wednesday after the battery of an electric scooter allegedly exploded at his house. The deceased was identified as B Ramaswamy, whose son, a tailor, had been using the e-scooter for a year. Four members of his family were also injured in the incident, which has raised major questions about the safety of electric vehicle batteries.

Context Why does this story matter?

The shocking incident came at a time when serious concerns are being raised in India over the recent fire incidents involving electric scooters.

The government is also mulling to issue quality control standards for batteries used in EVs.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant also urged electric scooter makers to voluntarily recall batches that were involved in EV fires.

The incident What did the police say about the incident?

The police said the deceased's son—Prakash—had put the e-scooter's battery on charge in the living room at around 12:30 am. His father, mother, and son were sleeping in the room when the battery unexpectedly exploded at about 4:00 am, injuring them. The injured were rushed to the hospital, but Ramaswamy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a Hyderabad hospital, said the police.

Information Charges against the electric scooter maker

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case against Hyderabad-based start-up Pure EV, which manufactured the electric scooter involved in the incident and the concerned dealer. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (causing death due to carelessness), Indian Express reported.

Statement Pure EV fully cooperating with probe into accident

Meanwhile, Pure EV reportedly issued a statement on Thursday and expressed regret over the Nizamabad incident. Stating it was cooperating with the investigation, the company added it had also directed the dealer to obtain all details of the accident. However, it noted Prakash's name wasn't in its customer database and the dealer was trying to find out if he was using a second-hand scooter.

Details Details about similar previous instances

The incident in Nizamabad is the third time a Pure EV scooter has been involved in a fire incident in India. Previously, Okinawa's scooters had been the target of criticism after three of its two-wheelers caught fire, injuring two people. Other electric scooters that have caught fire in the event weeks include those manufactured by Ola Electric and Jitendra EV.