Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 31, 2022, 03:33 pm 3 min read

Morbi: The recently reopened 19th-century bridge, hailed as an 'engineering marvel,' collapsed due to overcrowding

Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from Gujarat's Rajkot, lost 12 family members in the tragic suspension bridge collapse in Morbi on Sunday evening. At least 141 bodies have been retrieved from the site so far, and the search operations are still on, said reports. The recently reopened 140-year-old cable bridge, hailed as an "engineering marvel," allegedly collapsed due to overcrowding.

Context Why does this story matter?

The British-era bridge, reopened only last week after six-seven months of renovation, is a major tourist attraction in Gujarat's Morbi district.

While 141 people lost their lives, over 170 were injured in Sunday's bridge collapse. Reportedly, the search and rescue operations are now in the last stage.

Morbi municipal authorities accused a private company—in charge of the structure—of reopening it without a fitness certificate.

Misfortune A tragedy within tragedy

Rajkot MP Kundariya earlier told India Today, "I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister's family." He said that search operations were still on to retrieve any remaining bodies, adding all those who survived the bridge collapse had been rescued. Rescue boats were also pressed into service, he added.

Details Suspension bridge at Morbi

The 19th-century European technology-inspired 233-meter-long suspension Morbi bridge on the Machchhu River was constructed in 1879 to give a unique identity to the district. It was reportedly closed for nearly seven months for renovation purposes since March and was reopened on October 26 on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year. The 143-year-old cable bridge collapsed just four days later on Sunday (October 30).

Claim 'No clearance was issued'

Meanwhile, Morbi's civic body claimed a private company, Oreva Group, which repaired the bridge, didn't obtain a "fitness certificate" to reopen it. It added the bridge—which reportedly witnessed overcrowding on Sunday—was reopened "without notifying" authorities. "Historically, only 20 to 25 people used to go in a batch on the bridge that has always been there," Sandeepsinh Zala, Chief Officer, Morbi Municipality, told India Today.

Action Those found responsible will be punished: Kundariya

BJP MP Kundariya told reporters, "An investigation will be carried out to find out how this tragedy unfolded." He said that those who are found responsible for the tragedy would be punished. He also noted, "Among those dead are mostly women and children," adding that the large-scale search and rescue operations are now in the final stage.

Investigation Probe committee formed: State Home Minister

Amid calls for an investigation by opposition leaders across the country following the tragedy, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated the state government constituted a panel to probe the bridge collapse. A case has also been registered under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 114 (abettor present when offense committed), and 308 (intentional act causing death) against the contractor company.

Monetary help 'Ex-gratia to the next of kin'

Following the call for immediate mobilization for the rescue operation, PM Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of the affected in the Morbi tragedy. The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said that Rs. two lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.