Gujarat: PM Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised the Gujarat government all possible help from the Centre

PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat's Morbi on Tuesday to take stock of the situation there following the collapse of a 19th-century suspension bridge, which killed at least 141 people, reported NDTV. About 500 people—including many women and children—were on the bridge when its cables snapped, sending them crashing into the Machchhu River below. Many were reportedly performing Chhath Puja rituals on the bridge.

On Monday, paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. "I am in Ekta Nagar, but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely...would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart...on the other hand, there is the path to duty," he said.