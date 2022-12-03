Delhi

Delhi wakes up to hazy morning with 'very poor' AQI

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 03, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning as the national capital reported a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was nearly three degrees below the normal temperature. Delhi skies were covered by a thick blanket of smog in the morning, as the air quality remained "very poor".

Delhi's AQI 'very poor' on Saturday morning

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) report, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi went down to 341. Compared to Friday's air quality, the pollution level in the national capital does not show any noteworthy difference. On Friday morning, the AQI in the city was reported to be at 335 at about the same time.

Visuals of hazy Delhi morning on Saturday

With the advent of winter as well as poor air quality, Delhi woke up to smog today. Visuals from Vijay Chowk, India Gate, Kartavya Path and Humayun Road.



Delhi's air quality stands in the 'Very Poor' category this morning with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being 332. pic.twitter.com/t79peMQq11 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

'Maximum temperature to be around 28 degrees in Delhi'

The IMD has forecasted mostly clear skies throughout the day in Delhi, while the maximum temperature is set to be around 28 degrees Celsius. At around 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded to be 90% in the city. In contrast, the minimum temperature on Friday was the lowest for the month since November 23, 2020, when Delhi reported a temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

December weather forecast by IMD

During December, the maximum temperatures will likely be over average in Northeast, East and parts of Northwest and Central India. Normal to below-average maximum temperatures are reportedly expected to be over parts of the Peninsula and the North-west. Furthermore, minimum temperatures during December are set to be under normal over most parts of the Peninsula, parts of Central and some parts of Northwest India.

Several northern states to witness warmer winter: IMD

According to IMD's report on Thursday, people in Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience a warmer winter this season. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director-General, stated that above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over most parts of the East, Northeast, Northwest, and a few parts of Central India for December, January, and February.