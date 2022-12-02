Delhi

Delhi: Anti-Brahmin, Baniya slogans on walls of JNU spark outrage

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 02, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

As per students, the walls were vandalized with slogans against the Baniya and Brahmin communities

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has once again ended up in the spotlight, this time for having anti-Brahmin and Baniya slogans scribbled on the walls. It is learned that the doors of numerous faculty members and the third and second-floor walls of the language and literature school were vandalized using paint with objectionable slogans written on them.

ABVP demands immediate action

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), demanded immediate action from the administration of JNU against everyone involved. They also claimed that Left-leaning students backed the vandalism. As per students, the walls were vandalized with slogans against the Baniya and Brahmin communities. Since then, multiple pictures of the incident have gone viral on media platforms.

ABVP JNU's tweet on the incident

ABVP strongly condemns vandalism Abuse



ABVP condemns the rampant vandalization of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on walls of JNU in School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free thinking professors 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FHj45OKsR6 — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) December 1, 2022

What did the slogans say?

According to reports by the news agency PTI, some of these slogans on the walls read: "Brahmins Leave The Campus," "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo," "There Will Be Blood," and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

We condemn the rampant vandalization: JNU ABVP President

Rohit Kumar, JNU ABVP President, stated that the party strongly condemns this, adding it has defaced the chambers of free-thinking professors. "ABVP condemns the rampant vandalization of academic spaces by communist goons," Kumar said. "The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," he added.

JNU teachers' body releases statement after incident

A Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers' body also took to Twitter to condemn the vandalism and wrote: "While the Left-Liberal gang intimidates every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.' 'civility' & 'mutual respect.' Highly deplorable act of vandalism!"

Post: JNU teacher's forum on Twitter

JNUTF PressNote 01.12.2022.

The latest incident of vandalism is a conspiracy by the cabal the agents of chaos to disrupt the social harmony of the campus. pic.twitter.com/eAX07vdigf — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

V-C orders probe into the incident

JNU Vice Chancellor released an official statement, saying that a probe was ordered into the incident. "The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee, have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the V-C at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The V-C reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus," JNU VC Santishree Pandit's office said.