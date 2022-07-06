India

Heavy rains trigger cloudburst, landslides in Himachal; 1 dead

Jul 06, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state along with thunderstorms during next 24 hours.

A woman was killed after heavy rains caused a landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Several persons have gone missing in the state as a result of cloudburst and flash floods, the state officials said. The officials also informed that a cloudburst has cut off Malana and Manikaran in the Kullu district from rest of the state, and rescue attempts are underway.

Forecast What did IMD predict?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning in the state for the next 24 hours. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state along with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places over the plains, low and mid-hills of the state. Thunderstorms and lightning have also been predicted over the high hills of the state.

Twitter Post The video of cloudburst shared on Twitter

#WeatherUpdate | Cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, loss of life feared pic.twitter.com/SdGvgw7qNV — NDTV (@ndtv) July 6, 2022

Details Victims are migrant workers: Officials

According to authorities, the woman was killed and two people were injured in a landslide near Shimla's Dhalli tunnel. According to NDTV, the victims, who are believed to be migrant laborers, were resting in a roadside tent when the tragedy occurred. The injured were sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The debris also struck several automobiles.

Reports More reports of flash floods in the state

Meanwhile, flash floods have occurred in the districts of Kullu and Kinnaur. At least four people and five livestock were swept away in Kullu's Chojh village. Landslides have stranded the rescue personnel in the middle of their mission. Around 25-30 personnel from the Malana 2 power project who were trapped in a damaged building have been evacuated.