Heatwave: Experts suggest COVID-like surveillance for old, vulnerable people

Apr 28, 2022

March 2022 has already been declared the warmest in 122 years amid the ongoing heatwave.

An early heatwave that has engulfed India has spurred leading experts to call for COVID-like surveillance of the old and vulnerable. Public health experts also identified 23 "vulnerable states," half of which have been reporting heat-related illnesses. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already declared March 2022 as the warmest in 122 years. Parts of northern India may see the mercury reach 46°C.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is witnessing an intense heatwave ahead of peak summer, which has caught authorities off-guard.

Already, reports of heat-related illnesses have been reported.

Forecasts predict a further rise in temperatures.

The unusually high temperatures were attributed to the paucity of rainfall caused due to the absence of active western disturbances.

Notably, India's electricity consumption has also risen amid the heatwave.

Experts What do the experts say?

People should hydrate themselves and limit exposure to heat, said Dr. Mahaveer Golechha, the nodal officer at the Centre of Excellence on Climate Change and Health, National Centre for Disease Control. He told The Indian Express that people should take cooling beverages and cover their heads with a wet cloth while working outdoors. He asked people to keep an eye on IMD advisories.

Experts 'Monitoring heat action plan must in vulnerable states'

Nodal officers in vulnerable states must be educated to oversee the execution of heat action plans in each district, Dr. Golechha said. It will ensure the availability of public cooling places, uninterrupted electricity supply, and clean drinking water, he said. Notably, a review meeting by the National Disaster Management Authority recently identified "23 vulnerable states" that are reporting incidences of heat-related ailments.

Surveillance 'Monitor old and vulnerable to prevent heat stroke'

Meanwhile, Dr. Dileep Mavalankar, Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, emphasized the need to track mortality causes. He asserted that comparing data from the previous five years would reveal the true impact of heat stress on death. Similar to the COVID-19 strategy, a specific surveillance strategy should be implemented for the elderly and vulnerable people to prevent heat strokes, he said.

Alert Preparation must to prevent deaths: Experts

Experts recommend that the central and state governments should be prepared for the early heatwave. Authorities should take preventive steps as early as possible especially to prevent deaths, they said. Officials should take note of the issue and issue public warnings through the press, especially when IMD alerts are 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action), they added.

Forecast What is the latest heat forecast by the IMD?

On Wednesday, the IMD forecast heatwave conditions in a large part of the country for the next five days, while a 'yellow alert' was also issued for Delhi. It said heatwave conditions are expected throughout east, central, and northwest India during the next five days. The department also forecast a two-degree rise in maximum temperatures throughout northwest India in the following three days.