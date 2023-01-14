Entertainment

Mumbai Police summons Uorfi Javed over BJP's Chitra Wagh's complaint

Jan 14, 2023

Mumbai Police summoned Uorfi Javed over Chitra Wagh's complaint

Actor and social media influencer Uorfi Javed has been summoned for an inquiry by Mumbai Police on Saturday, reported ANI. This inquiry is in connection with BJP leader Chitra Wagh's formal complaint against Javed for allegedly "indulging in nudity in public." Not one to mince her words, Javed has always been in the headlines for her unconventional fashion choices.

Wagh's comments on Javed's fashion sense

Wagh condemned Uorfi Javed's fashion sense on Twitter a couple of weeks ago. Sharing a video, she wrote, "On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion." She also submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. In it, Wagh wrote that Javed promoted a "perverse attitude of the society."

Javed slammed Wagh on social media

Following Wagh's complaint, Javed took to Instagram last week to call her out. She challenged Wagh to disclose details of her and her family members' assets. Javed claimed multiple BJP leaders were accused of harassment but no action had been taken. Saying these allegations make her suicidal, she stated, "So I either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them."

Twitter Post

TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed called for inquiry today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Javed stated her clothing is not 'vulgar'

On Instagram Stories, Javed further stated the irony was that while Bilkis Bano rape-murder convicts were roaming freely, politicians were demanding her arrest. She also said that she could not be sent to jail as per the Indian Constitution. She further stated that until her private parts were visible, her clothing could not be called "vulgar." Multiple complaints were filed against Javed earlier, too.

Legal and social media tiffs

Javed previously landed in legal trouble when a lawyer filed a complaint against her for committing "obscene" acts. Prior to that, she had a tiff with Chetan Bhagat, too. The author said Javed's outfits were "distracting boys," and she had lambasted him by sharing his WhatsApp chats that were leaked during the #MeToo movement. These showed a married Bhagat trying to "woo" a person.

Javed's career graph

Javed shot to fame after taking part in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Apart from being a social media star, she has also been working as a TV actor. Currently, she is participating in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 as a guest contestant.