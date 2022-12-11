India

Maharashtra: Toddler dies after thrown out of cab; mother molested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 11, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

The victim and her daughter were returning to Poshere in Wada tehsil from Pelhar in a cab

In an absolutely shocking incident, a toddler died after being thrown out of a moving cab while the mother got molested inside the car in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday morning. According to news agency PTI, a police official said the woman was also pushed out of the car and sustained severe injuries.

How did the incident unravel?

It is learned that the victim and her daughter were returning to Poshere in Wada tehsil from Pelhar in a cab, which she was sharing with a few other passengers. The woman alleged that the co-passengers and the cab driver molested her. She also told the police that they snatched away her child and threw her out of the speeding cab when she resisted.

One arrested, probe underway to identify other culprits: Police

An official case has been registered at Mandvi Police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304 and 354. So far, the police have arrested an individual named Vijay Kushwaha in the case. A probe is underway to identify all culprits.

Similar incident in Mumbai last month

Last month, a cab driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Mumbai after he reportedly tried to pull her hand when she refused to get into his taxi. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 pm when the woman arrived to take a flight to Delhi at the Mumbai International Airport. Later, the Sahar police arrested the accused, Naeem Siddhique.

87 rape cases reported each day in 2021

According to the official statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India registered 31,677 rape cases in 2021. As per the data, the numbers stand for approximately 87 rape cases each day on average. Rajasthan reported the most rape cases in India, while other states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra followed closely.

Maharashtra reported fourth highest rape cases in 2021

With an increase of over 19% from 2020, Rajasthan (6,337) reported the most rape cases in the country in 2021. Maharashtra is fourth on the list with 2,506 rape cases, with 2,947 cases in MP and 2,845 cases of rape in UP. The statistics also stated that in India, in 96.5% of rape cases, the offender was reported as a woman.