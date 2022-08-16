Politics

Maharashtra: 'Break legs, will ensure bail,' says Shinde faction MLA

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 16, 2022, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Protesting Prakash Surve's statement in which he asked supporters to 'hit them,' Team Thackeray files complaint at Dahisar Police Station in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has filed a police complaint against Prakash Surve, one of the Sena MLAs from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction, for his aggressive remarks at a recent event. Referring to the dispute over which Sena faction is real—team Thackeray or team Shinde—Surve reportedly told his supporters to break the other faction members' legs, adding he will ensure bail for them.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the party that Thackeray's father—Bal Thackeray—had founded.

To recall, Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 rebel Sena MLAs and the BJP.

With 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single-largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Statement What did Prakash Surve exactly say?

At the event, Surve reportedly stated, "If someone says something to you, reply to them. No one's dadagiri will be tolerated. You hit them. I, Prakash Surve, am here for you." "If you can't break their arms, break their legs. I'll get you bail the next day, don't worry." "We will not fight with anyone...if someone fights with us, we will not spare them."

Details More details regarding the incident

Videos of Surve's speech and remarks at Kokani Pada Buddha Vihar in Mumbai's Magathane area on Sunday have gone viral on social media. The Thackeray faction has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Dahisar Police Station in response to Surve's statement. The matter was expected to be raised at the opposition's press conference scheduled on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Here's a video of the incident

Thackeray vs Shinde What's the status of the Sena dispute?

Technically, Thackeray remains the leader of the Sena. However, Shinde's faction claims to have the support of 40/50 Sena MLAs and 12/18 MPs. Currently, there is a legal battle ongoing over who has the right to the party and its symbol, which requires a majority within the party units, among other prerequisites. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.