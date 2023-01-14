Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi takes dig at Hindi viewers during 'Farzi' event

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 14, 2023, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Farzi'

South Indian cinema's giant Vijay Sethupathi is set to woo Hindi audiences with back-to-back projects like Farzi, Jawan, and Merry Christmas. During the trailer launch of Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, on Friday, he spoke about his involvement in these Hindi projects and also expressed slight displeasure about the audiences "not taking him seriously" unless he mentions his mainstream Bollywood co-stars. Here's what he said.

Why does this story matter?

A highly sought-after actor in South Indian cinema, Sethupathi has several critically acclaimed films to his credit, including Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, and Vikram.

Due to the ongoing pan-India trend, several South Indian actors have forayed into Hindi shows and movies, such as Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Prabhas in Adipurush and Saaho, and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Sethupathi, thus, has joined this ever-expanding list.

Sethupathi has to mention co-stars' names constantly

Addressing the issue, Sethupathi said, "Whoever asks me that I am doing a Hindi project, I have to say I am working with Shahid then only they say, 'Oh, wow, okay." "So I have to say I am working with Shah Rukh sir, I am working with Katrina Kaif, then only they respect me. So, it depends on the artist who I'm working with."

Here's all you need to know about 'Farzi'

Directed by Raj & DK, the crime thriller series Farzi will land on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Led by Shahid Kapoor, it also stars Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon, among others. It was originally planned as a film but was later restructured to suit the OTT model. The 150-minute-long film was reportedly rehashed into a taut 10-part series for season one.

Sethupathi's upcoming film projects

Sethupathi will next be seen in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai. He will also be sharing space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, slated to release on June 2. He has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline, too. Its first poster was unveiled last month, though a release date is awaited. Sethupathi also has HIT 3 and Pushpa 2 in his kitty.