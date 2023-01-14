Entertainment

Prince Harry demands apology from British royal family for Meghan

Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry demands an apology from the British royal family

Prince Harry has demanded an apology for his wife, Meghan Markle, from the British royal family in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph. The couple has always been in the news, especially after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The duo had opened up about several dark truths about the British royals. Prince Harry also recently released his tell-all memoir Spare.

Why does this story matter?

Britain's royals have always dominated the headlines, be it Queen Elizabeth II's reign or King Charles III and Princess Diana's relationship.

The Constitutional Monarchy has been great fodder for the media, and ever since #Megxit, the media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has increased.

From books to films to TV series, the British royals have always been the crux of many things.

'You've been caught out, so just come clean': Prince Harry

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph, "You (royals) know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean." Meanwhile, his memoir, Spare, has reportedly become the United Kingdom's fastest-selling nonfiction book just within a day of its release on Tuesday. In it, he has written in detail about several allegations against the family.

Royal family evaded all questions regarding the new book

Prince Harry also told the publication if the couple's grievances had been taken into consideration earlier, they wouldn't have had to witness this situation. Earlier, he alleged the British press favored Princess of Wales Kate Middleton more than Markle. Separately, Prince William and Middleton evaded questions regarding Prince Harry's book at a recent public appearance, while other Royal family members haven't made any comments.

More about 'Spare' and the couple

Prince Harry's book reportedly revolves around the challenges that he faced as a "spare" member of the Royal family and the treatment meted out to him and Markle. The couple disposed of their duties in January 2020 and settled in California, US. Besides Spare, the recently-released Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan also garnered a lot of traction and caused a stir around the world.

Couple's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth II

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth released his new book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait last year, where he claimed Queen Elizabeth II was more concerned about Prince Harry's well-being and called the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview and Netflix deal "television nonsense." After the Queen's death Markle told Variety that they shared a warm bond, and she described the monarch as a "shining example" of female leadership.