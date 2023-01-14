Entertainment

'Kuttey' Day 1 box office: Film registers poor commercial start

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 14, 2023, 02:14 pm 2 min read

It looks like Kuttey has not been able to draw crowds despite a stellar ensemble and an unconventional title. Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, the Bollywood film was released theatrically on Friday, but the lack of buzz and limited promotions meant that there wasn't much anticipation for the movie. And now, the film reportedly only collected Rs. 1.5-2cr on its first day.

Why does this story matter?

Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Naseeruddin Shah.

A lot is riding on Kuttey as it stars several stalwarts, particularly actors who have previously worked with Aasmaan's father, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) "A" certification and the usage of expletives can be another reason that discouraged moviegoers from watching Kuttey.

Weekend is now crucial for thriller

As per reports, theaters mostly went empty on Friday, despite the ticket prices for Kuttey being on the lower side. Box Office India stated, "The first Hindi release of the year Kuttey has taken a very dull start of around 5%." On Saturday, it is expected to rake in Rs. 3cr, with Sunday being even more consequential in its overall collections.

Everything else you need to know about 'Kuttey'

Kuttey has been bankrolled by T-Series, Bhardwaj and his wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Luv Ranjan. It was earlier supposed to release on November 4, 2022, but was eventually pushed to 2023. Talking about Kuttey, Kapoor earlier said, "It's a special feeling... I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of."

Why did 'Kuttey' not receive good start?

In recent times, larger-than-life films like KGF, RRR, Pushpa, and Brahmastra are the ones that have been able to navigate through the box office storm and attract audiences, the boycott calls notwithstanding. However, smaller movies like Uunchai, Goodbye, Dobaaraa, and Kuttey have taken a hit since people prefer watching them directly on OTT platforms instead of burning a hole in their pockets in theaters.