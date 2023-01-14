Entertainment

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 7 more sexual-offense charges

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 14, 2023

Kevin Spacey denies seven more sex-offence charges

Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven more sexual offense charges in a London court on Friday. He denied several alleged sexual assaults that were committed against one man about two decades ago. Notably, since the #MeToo movement, Spacey has been in the headlines as many opened up about their encounters with him. He has been part of several controversies regarding sexual misconduct.

Why does this story matter?

The #MeToo movement took the world by storm, and the true faces of numerous celebrities were brought into the limelight. Spacey is one of the most celebrated artists accused of using his social capital and position to exploit others.

Following allegations, he was fired from the TV series House of Cards, and as the movement gained momentum, many survivors opened up about their experiences.

Spacey participated via video link

Spacey has been charged with seven more counts of sexual assault—one count of engaging a person in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault. He appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court via a video link and pleaded not guilty during the hearing. This comes after he pleaded not guilty to five other charges in July 2022.

Judge Wall joined charges with previous 5-count indictment

These seven additional charges were authorized by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service in November 2022, and the alleged offenses reportedly took place between 2001 and 2005. Judge Mark Wall joined these seven counts to the previous five-count indictment. As per Reuters, Spacey was granted bail ahead of a pre-trial review hearing in April. Meanwhile, the trial is slated to commence in June.

Spacey got cleared by New York jury in 2022

In October 2022, a New York jury cleared Spacey in a sexual assault case as the complainant and actor Anthony Rapp's attorneys could not prove that he touched the latter's "sexual or intimate part or parts." In 2017, Rapp disclosed the details via a Buzzfeed article and mentioned the assault occurred in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was in his late 20s.

Kevin Spacey: House of Controversies

After Rapp's allegations, Spacey came out as gay while apologizing to Rapp, facing flak from gay celebrities for trying to shift focus from the matter. Spacey has been in trouble after Rapp's Buzzfeed article, as around 30 people opened up about their horrific experiences. Besides facing sexual abuse charges, Spacey's name appears on flight logs of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express private jet.