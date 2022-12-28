Entertainment

Bob Marley's 31-year-old grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, passes away

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 28, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Bob Marley's grandson, Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley died at the age of 31 on Tuesday (Photo Credit: Jo Mersa/Instagram)

Reggae icon Bob Marley's grandson and son of Stephen Marley, Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley passed away at the age of 31. The news of his sudden death was confirmed by his representatives, reported Rolling Stone. He was reportedly found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday morning. While the representative didn't mention the cause of death, a report claimed he died of an asthma attack.

Marley's early life and inclination to music

Born in Jamaica on March 21, 1991, Marley was only three months short of turning 32. He moved to Miami at the age of 11. Given the musical lineage that runs through his family, he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and started writing his music in middle school. He was a teen when he released his first song, My Girl.

How he ventured into music at an early age

It is no surprise that Marley always had an inclination toward music. Talking about how he started on his musical journey at an early age, Marley once told in an interview with the Jamaican Observer that it was with his cousin that he decided to make a career in music. He was only 11 when the two cousins sat together to make beats.

Marley's music and work collaborations with his father

Marley was known for songs such as Made It, No Way Out, and Burn It Down. In 2014 and 2021, he released two EPs - Comfortable and Eternal, respectively. He also worked with family members, including his father, on several projects, such as Revelations Party, a track from his father's 2016 album, Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Prominent personalities pay tributes to the late singer

Tributes poured in from prominent personalities, including Jamaican politician Olivia Grange, who wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died." "We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May."