Some Tamil Nadu theaters not screening 'Avatar 2.' Here's why

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 16, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: The way of Water' was not released in some theaters of Tamil Nadu on Friday over revenue sharing

Since the announcement of Avatar: The Way of Water, fans have been excited to watch the James Cameron film, returning to screens after 13 years. While the film was released across India in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, moviegoers in Tamil Nadu have been left disappointed since it didn't release in some renowned theaters in the state. Here's why.

The sequel of the Avatar franchise has a huge fan following in India. The film already collected Rs. 20 crore through advance booking for the opening day. While some multiplexes in select cities ran midnight premier shows, others organized screenings as early as 7:00am.

Unfortunately, some fans were left disappointed after a few Tamil Nadu theaters decided to not release the film.

Exhibitors failed to strike a deal with Disney Studios

The reason why Avatar 2 didn't release in Tamil Nadu is that exhibitors couldn't come to a fair deal with Disney Studios regarding the revenue-sharing terms. Per the reports, Disney, who's the film's distributor, has asked for a 70 per cent revenue share from theater owners. Some owners offered to share 60 per cent share, however, Disney wasn't willing to budge, reportedly.

Roughly 23% of cinema halls will not release 'Avatar 2'

According to a report, about 300 screens, including single-screens, two-screens, and multiplexes in the state are playing Avatar: The Way of Water, while approximately 70 theaters have decided otherwise. This means that roughly 23% of theaters in Tamil Nadu will not be screening the much-awaited sequel which was released 13 years after its prequel which was released in the year 2009.

More about the 'Avatar' franchise

Making fans wait for more than a decade, James Cameron finally brought Avatar's sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water to the big screens on Friday. The film also marks the first of the franchise's many sequels. It'll have a total of five parts, of which the third, fourth, and fifth installments will release in 2026, 2028, and 2030, respectively.