102 films to screen at Chennai International Film Festival

Dec 16, 2022

The 20th Chennai International Film Festival was launched on Thursday

The 20th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) was launched on Thursday. The eight-day festival (December 15-22) was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan. According to the screening schedule over 102 films are set to be screened during the festival. Supported by the state government, it is conducted by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with PVR Cinemas.

Films to be screened under three categories

All the 102 films will be screened under three sections: Tamil Feature Film Competition, Indian Panorama, and World Cinema. Under Tamil Feature Film Competition, 12 Tamil movies will be screened. Under the Indian Panorama section, 15 films will be screened; 75 movies will be screened under the World Cinema category. The country in focus this year is Switzerland.

Some popular Indian movies to be screened

Parthiban's critically acclaimed Iravin Nizhal, Sai Pallavi's Gargi, Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargirathu are some of the Tamil movies to be screened during the festival. Nayanthara's multilingual film O2 and Tharun Moorthy's Malayalam movie Saudi Vellakka will be screened, while the Telugu language film Cinema Bandi will be screened. A film titled Dhabri in Irula language will also be shown.

Acclaimed international movies to be screened, too

To note, after the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the festival is happening on a big scale. Films recognized at the Oscars, Cannes Festival, and Golden Globes will be screened during the festival. Some of the international titles that will be screened are the German film A E I O U, Phillipe Faucon's Les Harkis, Marcelo Gomes's Paloma, and Caterina Mona's Semret.

How to book tickets, more details about the festival

Starting in 2003, ICAF has been receiving a positive response from cinephiles of Tamil Nadu and other states. One can register for the tickets online through BookMyShow and CIFF's official websites. Alternatively, fans can also book their tickets offline by visiting Anna Theater on Chennai's Mount Road. To note, CIFF will have special screenings for women cinephiles this year.