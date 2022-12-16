Entertainment

Tollywood drugs case: ED summons Rakul Preet Singh

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 16, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for a probe into an alleged money laundering case that is related to the Telugu Film Industry or the Tollywood drugs case that rocked showbiz five years ago in 2017. The probe agency has asked the actor to appear before it on Monday, December 19.

Why does this story matter?

The federal probe agency has in the past issued summons to many prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry regarding the drugs bust case.

The racket was busted on July 2, 2017. Musician Calvin Mascarenhas, along with two others, was arrested by the customs officials. Drugs worth Rs. 30 lakh were found in the possession of the accused.

Singh was previously grilled by ED last year

Last year, several stars from Tollywood were summoned by the ED. However, not everyone was questioned by the probe agency. While celebrities, including Singh, were questioned by the ED; Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned other stars. Singh was also grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding a drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Celebrities who were summoned in the past

The central probe agency has summoned several influential names from the Telugu film industry including the likes of Liger director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur, among others, in the past. Other Tollywood personalities such as Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja were also summoned by the ED in August 2021. The drug case was busted by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

On Singh's professional front

Singh has had at least three releases this year, namely, Runway 34, Thank God, and Doctor G. While she starred with Ajay Devgn in the first two films, Singh shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the medical comedy-drama. Unfortunately, none of the three films could earn big at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor's now gearing up for her upcoming film Chhatriwali.