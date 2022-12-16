Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's next with KJo to release in July 2023

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 16, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

This upcoming movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday that their upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theaters on July 28, 2023. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie will be co-led by Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The yet-to-be-titled flick will be available on the streamer in India and 240 other countries post its theatrical run.

Why does this story matter?

This film marks the second theatrical co-production between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

Their other collaboration Yodha also starring Sidharth Malhotra is set to be released on July 7, 2023.

And since the movie's announcement is made amidst buzz around Yodha, it is making the headlines across the country.

Also, the combination of the star cast will make this a fresh watch.

Amazon Prime Video announced it on its social media pages

Sharing a poster about the collaboration, Amazon Prime Video announced the news on Twitter. The streamer's social media handle posted, "Excited to announce our co-production with @DharmaMovies, and @LeoMediaC to bring you a perfect entertainer starring the stellar @vickykaushal09 as lead, with @tripti_dimri23 & @AmmyVirk. Coming to theaters, July 28, 2023!" More details are expected to be announced soon by the makers.

Collaboration with Dharma is an extension of our association: Prime

Speaking about the movie, Gaurav Gandhi, Amazon Prime Video India's vice president said, "We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this." "Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association across both series and films," he further added.

Wholesome entertainer with a never-before-seen story

Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra's production banner Leo Media Collective is co-producing it. They said that the film is an absolute entertainer and will narrate a story that has never been seen before. "Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in recent times, Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. We look forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions," they added.