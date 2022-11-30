Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani-starrer 'Yodha' gets a release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 30, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer Yodha will be released on July 7, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes after a postponement from November 11, 2022. The film got postponed because of date availability issues of the actors. The film will be helmed by director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The fans cannot wait to see Malhotra back on screen.

Why does this story matter?

Malhotra has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry and has had a tumultuous journey overall. With some hits and some flops, he was not considered to be a bankable star.

The actor's performance in Shershaah was praised and he is being touted to have found his ground.

This upcoming action thriller will be a test of time for Malhotra.

All we know about 'Yodha'

Not much is revealed about the film. The film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Malhotra and Disha Patani, this film also stars Raashii Khanna in a pivotal role. Khanna's last Hindi film was Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe (2013). The announcement video shared by Malhotra made it seem like an aerial-action film as he was seen inside an aircraft.

Twitter Post

Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in

cinemas 11th November, 2022.🛩@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/E3xHqjI8j8 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 18, 2021

It will further establish Malhotra as action star

This high-budget action thriller finished its last leg of shooting in September in Manali. Malhotra will be seen in a new avatar and the actor has done action films like Brothers (2015), A Gentleman (2017), and Shershaah (2021), hence it gives him more grip on the genre, and fans cannot wait to see their favorite star killing it on celluloid.

Malhotra's upcoming projects

Malhotra was recently seen in Inder Kumar's Thank God. He has completed the shooting of Mission Majnu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in his kitty which will mark his OTT series debut. The series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in pivotal roles. These two are likely to get released in 2023 along with Yodha.