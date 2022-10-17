Entertainment

BTS member Jin to release solo music with 'mystery collaborator'

BTS member Jin to release solo music with 'mystery collaborator'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 17, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

BTS's Jin has revealed his solo music plans at the band's 'Yet To Come' concert

BTS member Jin has become the latest singer from the South Korean boy band to announce his solo music plans. The Permission To Dance singer made the announcement during the band's free-of-charge Yet to Come concert in Busan recently. Though the performer mentioned that he would be collaborating with another artist, he kept other crucial details under wraps. We wonder what's cooking!

Context Why does this story matter?

An instrumental member of the boy band, Jin is appreciated widely for his falsetto and ability to pull off difficult notes in emotional songs.

He is also credited with some soulful solo tracks such as Awake, Tonight, Moon, Super Tuna, and Abyss.

Jin also received of the Order of Cultural Merit from the then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his contribution to Korean culture.

Plans 'I've filmed a lot of different things recently'

During the concert on Saturday, Jin mentioned that he has made a single in collaboration "with someone that [he had] always really liked." He added, "It's not a huge album or anything, it's just a single." "I've filmed a lot different things recently, and there's still a lot left to film, so I hope you'll enjoy all of it," Jin stated further.

On 'hiatus'? BTS members also spoke about their hiatus and future

To note, it was announced in June that BTS members will be taking a brief hiatus to "focus on solo projects." Addressing this, too, J-Hope said during the concert, "I think we're in a phase where we need your trust." RM also said, "All seven members have the same thoughts... We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust."

Recent In separate news, Jin will appear on 'No Prepare'

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was revealed that Jin is set to appear on Lee Young-ji's variety show, No Prepare. The 13th and final episode of the YouTube series is set to air on October 20. A preview video was also released, which hinted at some changes in Lee's looks, and some fans feel this will be a special way to welcome Jin!