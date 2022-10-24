Entertainment

Jin begins 'The Astronaut' promotions; to appear on 'Running Man'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 24, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Jin's 'The Astronaut' received its first concept pictures

Jin, the eldest member of the South Korean act BTS, is all set to greet fans with his single The Astronaut. Ahead of its release on October 28, Jin's first set of concept photos was released. Further, he flew to Argentina to perform The Astronaut at Coldplay's concert on Monday. Notably, the singer has collaborated with the British band for this upcoming track.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jin will become the second BTS member, after J-Hope, to have his solo release, after BTS announced the members would be focusing on solo ventures and taking a short hiatus from group activities.

The upcoming release is even more special because this will be Jin's last gift to ARMYs before he enlists in the South Korean Army by this month's end.

Concept photos Titled 'Outlander,' first concept photos gave away little

On Sunday, BigHit Music took to their social media handles to share the first concept photos. Titled Outlander, the three pictures featured Jin posing with planet figurines and in front of Milky Way art. Donning a white shirt and loosely knotted black tie with a black sweater vest, Jin looked breathtaking as always. Moreover, including a beret to the look added to his charm.

Debut performance Jin will reportedly perform with Coldplay on their world tour

On Monday, the Epiphany singer was captured at an airport in Seoul as he departed for Buenos Aires. He is reported to perform The Astronaut for the first time at the Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour. This isn't their first joint venture. Before this, Coldplay had collaborated with all the members of the Korean septet for the hit song My Universe.

Appearances Meanwhile, he'll appear on famous reality show 'Running Man'

Although BTS members rarely appear on third-party shows (organized by non-HYBE entities) to promote their releases nowadays, Jin will leave fans (until his return) with a lot of appearances. He will be seen on the hit reality show Running Man on October 30. A trailer for the episode was recently released. Last week, Jin had graced Lee Young-ji's No Prepare show, too.

