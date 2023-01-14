Entertainment

Ayushmann's 'An Action Hero': When, where to watch on OTT?

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 14, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

'An Action Hero' has locked its digital debut date

After generating a thunderous critical response and garnering acclaim for its powerful performances, Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat starrer caper action entertainer An Action Hero is ready for its OTT premiere! The film was released in the theaters on December 2 and received generally favorable reviews, though it surprisingly couldn't mint much money at the box office. Here's everything we know about its digital premiere.

Why does this story matter?

An Action Hero was lauded for its meta approach and experimental style of storytelling, something that is rarely seen in Hindi movies.

Helmed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, the film was also the first ever action movie of Khurrana's career, who otherwise mostly stars in social dramas.

It was Khurrana's third release of 2022, the first two being Anek and Doctor G.

Film will hit Netflix this month

An Action Hero will start streaming on OTT giant Netflix on January 27. The film's synopsis reads, "A murder accusation turns a movie star's own life into an eccentric action thriller as he flees the country, with a vengeful politician hot on his heels." Apart from the lead actors, the movie also stars Neeraj Madhav and Harsh Chhaya, with a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Here's everything else you need to know

The film was penned by Iyer, while the screenplay was developed by Neeraj Yadav. Actors Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi were also seen in special dance numbers. It was backed by director Aanand L Rai via his Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. To note, director Iyer previously served as an assistant director for Rai's Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero.

Film is 'genre breaker' for 'Andhadhun' actor

Speaking about the movie, Khurrana earlier said in an interview, "It is a genre breaker for me." "This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about," he had added.