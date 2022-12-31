Entertainment

'Snack vs Chef' to 'Is It Cake?': Binge-worthy food shows

When it comes to relaxing content to watch, nothing can beat cooking shows and like desserts, there is always room for these shows. Whether a host is in a contest to prepare the dish in a given time or we are being taken on a food journey, there's something about food that gives us comfort. Here are some unmissable ones to watch on OTT.

'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back which is available on Disney+ Hotstar has the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay visiting restaurants in disguise to find the true state of these restaurants. After making some shocking revelations about the restaurant's state of hygiene, he spends 24 hours at the restaurant to rebuild everything there right from the menu to the interiors.

'Snack vs Chef'

Netflix's Snack vs Chef has 12 professional chefs who compete with each other for $50,000. The chefs are asked to recreate some iconic snacks like Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Kurkure, to name a few. Hosted by celebrities such as Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Hari Kondabolu (The Problem with Apu), this one-of-a-kind show will give you a tasty good time.

'Is It Cake?'

Inspired by the viral phenomenon, Netflix's food show, Is It Cake? has skilled cake designers compete by crafting cakes that look like other real-life things. With skilled yet hilarious cake designers along with a host of famous judges like Loni Love, Bobby Moynihan, and Fortune Feimster, this show is a must-watch if you want to give yourself a good laugh.

'Nadiya's Time To Eat'

If you want stress-free watching and yet learn some hacks for delicious meals while still spending time doing things you love, Nadiya's Time To Eat must be added to your watchlist. Starring the Season 6 winner of The Great British Baking Show Nadiya Hussain, this show emphasizes easy cooking and cheat sheets for home cooks. It is available on Netflix.