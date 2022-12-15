Lifestyle

National Cupcake Day 2022: 5 recipes you should try today

National Cupcake Day 2022: 5 recipes you should try today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 15, 2022, 05:30 am 2 min read

Tuck into some delicious cupcakes today

December 15 marks National Cupcake Day in the US. Swirled with delicious frosting and drizzled with sprinkles, cupcakes are among the most versatile desserts that make every occasion a sweet affair. And today is the perfect moment to celebrate their existence by whipping up some of these freshly baked decadent treats. On that note, here are five cupcake recipes you should try.

Peanut butter and chocolate cupcake

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Beat butter, sugar, and eggs until creamy. Add peanut butter and beat to combine. To this, add some flour and milk. Mix well and then divide the batter into muffin cases. Bake for 10-12 minutes and let it cool. Now make the frosting by beating butter, icing sugar, and cocoa. Put in a pipe and layer the cupcakes.

Almond cupcake

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Grab a bowl and combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, cream butter, sugar, and eggs until light. Once done, whisk in some milk. Combine everything and mix well. Transfer the batter to muffin cases and bake. Meanwhile, whip up some fresh cream and almond essence. Pipe it fresh on the cupcakes.

Coffee cupcake

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius and in a bowl, mix maida, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. To this, add vanilla essence, softened butter, coffee, and some milk. Mix until smooth. Pour the batter into the molds and bake for 20 minutes. As they cool, prepare the frosting by combining cream cheese with coffee buttercream. Layer the cupcakes using an icing pipe bag.

Strawberry cupcake

Sieve flour, baking powder, milk powder, baking soda, and salt to taste. To this, add some milk, butter, sugar powder, vanilla essence, and strawberry puree. Transfer to the molds and bake at 180 degrees Celsius. As they cool down, prepare the frosting by combining melted butter, vanilla essence, strawberry jam, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Using an icing pipe, layer it on the cupcakes.

Blueberry cupcake

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla essence, sugar, butter, milk, and blueberries. In another bowl, beat some eggs until fluffy and then add to the blueberry mixture. Divide this batter into the molds and bake for 30 minutes. Prepare the frosting by combining butter, vanilla, blueberry essence, purple edible color, whipped cream, and sugar. Layer it on the cupcakes using a piping bag.