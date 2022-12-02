Lifestyle

National Fritters Day 2022: Try these five scrummy recipes today

National Fritters Day 2022: Try these five scrummy recipes today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 02, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

These five fritters are appetizing and easy to make

Fritters on a 'Fry'-day! December 2 is celebrated as National Fritters Day in the US, which gives us the perfect opportunity to tuck into the goodness of our favorite fried food. So to help you commemorate this occasion on a delicious note, we are sharing five recipes that can help you cook some scrumptious fritters on a cheat day. Happy binge-fest!

Thai corn fritters

To a bowl, add flour, black salt, and baking powder. Gradually, pour some coconut milk and keep stirring to make it a smooth paste. Now boil corn for about 5 minutes. Once done, add them to the above bowl. Add chopped onions, red chili, coriander leaves, grated ginger, salt, lime juice, and some sesame seed oil to it. Deep fry and serve hot.

Chickpea fritters

Combine flour, parsley, onions, green chilis, besan, baking powder, baking soda, cumin seeds, and salt. Mix well. Separately, place some chickpeas in a food processor. Whiz it for a few seconds to crush while ensuring that you don't puree them. Add the chickpeas to the above mixture, crack in some eggs, and mix well. Fry in olive oil and serve hot.

Courgette or zucchini fritters

Grab a bowl and beat in some eggs. To this, add courgette or zucchini, broccoli, some dill leaves, and flour. Mix well. Once that's done, add salt to taste, red chili powder, and pepper for some flavor. Now heat some oil in a pan and put large serving spoons of the batter in it. Fry until golden and serve hot. Enjoy!

Street-style spinach fritters

Add gram flour (besan), rice flour, baking soda, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin seeds, and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well. To this, add chopped spinach and water. Stir well to make a smooth batter. Heat some oil in a pan, drop large chunks of this batter into it, and fry on medium flame. Once crisp and golden, take them out and serve hot.

Chicken fritters

Grab some boneless chicken and cut it into small pieces. Mix it with flour, ginger-garlic paste, salt, eggs, and some water. Mix it all well and form a smooth consistency. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, grab a pan and heat some oil in it on medium flame. Drop some chunks of the batter and fry until golden brown. Dig in!