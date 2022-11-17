Lifestyle

Simple recipes: 5 dishes with coconut milk that win hearts

Simple recipes: 5 dishes with coconut milk that win hearts

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 17, 2022, 04:00 am 2 min read

These recipes using coconut milk will surely strike touch your soul

An ingredient that is as versatile as it can get, and is loved for its creaminess and distinctive flavor, coconut milk has various mouthwatering recipes to its credit from all over Asia. It can be mixed and matched with a variety of dishes to bring a distinct taste. Try these five simple recipes using coconut milk to throw your tastebuds a delightful party.

Kerala's breakkie Appam

Soak rice and urad dal in water. Add fenugreek seeds and grind. Ferment the mixture for at least 7 hours. Add salt, cooking soda, sugar, grated coconut, and coconut milk. Mix well and grind again to prepare the batter. Pour the batter into hot sesame oil in a non-stick pan. Spread and fry for a few seconds, and serve with vegetable stew.

Easy-to-cook Okra curry with coconut milk

Take onion, garlic, green chilies, tomatoes, and coconut milk and grind them to a fine paste. Heat 2 spoons of olive oil in a pan, and fry cashews till light brown. Add chopped okra and fry. Add the ground mixture, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and tawa masala powder. Cook till the oil separates, and the okra isn't raw. Garnish with coriander.

Mildly spicy Chicken stew with coconut milk

Fry ginger, garlic, onion, and green chilies. Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Add chicken pieces and stir on low flame. Then add thick coconut milk and simmer on medium flame. As soon as foam starts forming on the surface, turn off the gas. Finally, add tempered mustard seeds, shallots, coriander, and curry leaves to the chicken stew. Serve hot.

Traditional dessert Moong Dal Payasam

Roast moong dal in a pan for 2-3 minutes in ghee. Pressure cook the moong dal with a pinch of turmeric powder and water. Add cardamom powder and coconut milk to the cooked dal. Add jaggery and boil for 10-15 minutes until it dries up to form a thick consistency. Garnish with cardamom, cashews, and raisins roasted in ghee. Serve hot.

Burmese dish Khow Suey (chicken)

Fry thinly sliced garlic and shallots and chicken pieces separately. Add curry leaves, grated ginger, garlic, and shallots to the chicken. Add chickpea flour, turmeric powder, chilies, and salt. Cook egg noodles on the side. Add the coconut milk to the chicken curry, stir well, and bring to a simmer. Pour over the curry on the noodles, and it is ready to serve.