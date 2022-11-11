Lifestyle

Try these 5 super comforting desi recipes this winter season

Written by Sneha Das Nov 11, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

Winters are all about consuming healthy and fresh veggies

Winter is the time to indulge in lots of comforting food including some of the season's best vegetables and fruits. Be it a desi-style pumpkin soup or a bowl of warm potato curry, the cold weather makes everything tastes oh-so-better. These winter vegetable recipes are not only healthy but will also nourish your body. Here are five winter vegetable recipes for you to try.

Perfect lunch dish Bharwan gobhi

Add salt, turmeric, and cauliflower in a pan filled with hot water and cook until the cauliflower is softened. Mix together grated processed cheese, raisins, pomegranate, cashews, coriander leaves, finely chopped ginger, and crumbled khoya until soft and gooey. Stuff the blanched cauliflower with this mixture and coat the stuffed cauliflowers in the prepared batter. Deep-fry the cauliflowers until golden and serve hot.

Gujarati curry dish Undhiyu

Lightly fry yams, potatoes, beans, and raw bananas. To prepare the muthiyas, combine together chickpea flour, kasoori methi, red chili, lemon flower, sugar, oil, salt, cumin, and turmeric. Make small balls from the mixture. Fry them and cook with asafoetida, cumin, grated coconut, coriander powder, chopped coriander, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Add the vegetables and muthiya balls. Cook and serve.

Punjabi dish Shalgam ki sabzi

Lightly fry chopped green chilies, grated ginger, and garlic in butter inside a pressure cooker. Add chopped onions and saute for three minutes. Now add chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder, and stir fry for three minutes. Next, add chopped turnips and water, and cook for 15 minutes. Finally, add sugar and lightly mash cooked turnips. Garnish with coriander and serve.

South Indian dish Beetroot and coconut sabzi

Combine together grated coconut, turmeric powder, garlic, chili powder, and turmeric powder in a bowl. Saute mustard seeds and urad dal in an oil-greased pan. Add curry leaves and Kashmiri red chilies, and saute again for a few seconds. Add beetroot and salt, and mix again. Cover the lid and cook for seven minutes. Add the coconut-garlic mixture, mix well, and cook again. Serve.

Mildly spiced Kashmiri palak ka saag

Cooked in Kashmiri style, this palak ka saag recipe is mildly spiced and goes best with some piping hot parathas. You can have this light dish for lunch or dinner. Saute brown cardamom, Kashmiri whole chilies, whole spinach, whole garlic, salt, and water in mustard oil inside a pressure cooker. Cook the mixture for one whistle until the spinach gets cooked. Serve hot.