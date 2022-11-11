Lifestyle

5 nourishing spa treatments to warm you up this winter

5 nourishing spa treatments to warm you up this winter

Written by Sneha Das Nov 11, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

These nourishing and hydrating spa treatments are perfect for winter

While winters will give respite from the scorching summer heat, they can make your skin dull, dry, and flaky. With that said, we believe that this is the perfect time to pamper yourself and try some relaxing and nourishing spa treatments to keep yourself warm. From soothing hot chocolate massages to butter head massages, here are five winter spa treatments to try.

Soothing and nourishing Hot chocolate massage

One of the best spa treatments to opt for during the winter season, hot chocolate massages give you a relaxing feel while moisturizing and calming your body. Mexican herbal compresses are mixed with chocolates for this massage. Packed with powerful antioxidant, anti-aging, and anti-cellulite properties, this rejuvenating massage improves blood circulation and relaxes muscle cramps to give you a natural glow.

Ayurvedic therapy Abhayanga therapy

A great Ayurvedic massage therapy, this spa treatment not only gives you smooth, moisturized, and glowing skin but also prevents the risk of infections during winter. Different warm essential oils or herb-infused Ayurvedic oils are used to massage your body in this therapy. This treatment lubricates your joints, increases blood circulation, eliminates impurities from the body, soothes muscle stiffness, and reduces stress and anxiety.

Head massage Butter head massage

If you want to keep your hair shiny, soft, smooth, and healthy during the winter, then you must try this calming butter head massage. Butter contains natural oils that replenish lost moisture and balance the natural oils of the scalp. Massage some butter onto your scalp and cover your head with a shower cap. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

Ayurvedic herbs Shuddhi spice bath

One of the most exotic Ayurvedic spas, the Shuddhi spice bath is highly relaxing, calming, and rejuvenating. This treatment uses Ayurvedic herbs along with various traditional spices like cinnamon and cardamom. It clears up the pores in your skin, gives you a natural glow, and warms you up during the cold winter months. This spa treatment is slightly on the expensive side.

Essential oils Pizhichil

A perfect winter spa treatment, Pizhichil is done using medicated essential oils that are heated and then poured over your body. You can easily do this spa therapy at home by mixing the right oils and heating them at the right temperature. This treatment helps get relief from muscle and joint stiffness, and also removes skin impurities to make it soft, smooth, and supple.