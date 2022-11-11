Lifestyle

5 books to read on Metaphysics

Lose yourself in the world of metaphysics with these five classic prints

Do you also love to wonder about the mysteries of the world and unravel the realities of the unknown? Welcome to the world of Metaphysics. Metaphysics is a very mind-boggling, complex yet interesting area of study. If questions about our existence, being, and time prickle your head constantly, then you definitely need to read these books to satiate your thirst for understanding metaphysics.

Magnum opus 'The Metaphysics' by Aristotle

Considered a magnum opus of all time, Aristotle's The Metaphysics will take you through mind-tickling questions about human existence. It answers the what, why, and how of all the things that exist in the world. Aristotle's explanation of these questions has prodded generations of thinkers to have a debate over the topic, making it an essential addition to any curious mind's reading list.

Holy grail 'Metaphysics: A very short introduction' by Stephen Mumford

This book is a good starter for anyone who has a budding interest in metaphysics. The book immediately introduces you to the key concepts in metaphysics such as time, substance, changes, causes, personal identity, and much more. Mumford's easy-to-understand writing is written in a format of ten essays and is a holy grail for all readers who are new to the world of metaphysics.

Can't ignore Kant 'Critique of pure reason' by Immanuel Kant

The kind of philosophy discussed in Kant's book is rare - it paves way for modern thoughts. Kant in his book presents a profound and challenging insight into the limitations of human reason, knowledge, and illusions. The book is lengthy and almost unreadable but once you get hang of Kant's way of delivering philosophy, this book will be just the right read for you.

Thought provoking 'Being and Time' by Martin Heidegger

Published in 1927 for the first time, the book is considered one of the greatest works on Metaphysics of the 20th Century. In Being and Time, Heidegger seeks to analyze the concept of "being." Toward the end of the book, the reader will be left pondering what it means for us to exist temporarily between the stretch of birth and death.

Big questions Metaphysics: The big questions by Peter van Inwagen

Inwagen's book answers some of the most puzzling questions about our existence in this world. It's an excellent resource for those who want to understand the nature of space and time, changes in events, and transformations in things among other topical questions. The book also touches on the deepest issues in traditional metaphysics. Check out more such book recommendations.