Grow these 5 vegetables in your home this winter season

Nov 11, 2022

Check out five green veggies you can grow at your home sweet home

Some veggies simply prosper a little better during the season of cold waves. Winter is here and it's the perfect time to snuggle in your blanket and gorge on some appetizing seasonal treats. And honestly, there's nothing better than ingredients coming in directly from your in-house garden, right? With that said, here are five vegetables you can grow this season in your abode.

Leafy Spinach

Create a fertile bed with rich soil enhanced by composted manure. Ensure it gets ample air and partial sunlight. Sow the spinach seeds half an inch deep into the soil with about three-four inch space between each. Ensure that the soil remains moist, so keep a check on the water you pour and also on the pests and diseases. Harvest in 40-60 days.

Green goodness Lettuce

Use organic compost to maintain the soil's quality and strive to achieve a pH level of six to seven. Sprinkle lettuce seeds one inch apart from each other. Spray water to keep it moist and allow adequate sunlight. Seeds may sprout up within seven to 10 days, so give more sunlight and maintain reasonable moisture. Post germination, the seeds will feature two-three leaves.

Favorite topping Broccoli

Broccoli grows best in a sunny spot with five-seven hours of partial exposure to sunlight. Arrange for well-fertilized soil and plant your seeds about a quarter to half an inch deep and 12 to 20 inches apart from each other. Water them twice a week to maintain hydration but make sure you're pouring the water on the roots and not over the head.

Seasonal Kale

Choose a container that's at least 12 inches deep. Sow the kale seeds about a quarter to half an inch deep in well-drained loamy soil that has pH levels ranging from 5.6 to 6.8. Put the container where sunlight falls the maximum for at least eight to 10 hours. Water it sufficiently and refrain from going over the limit.

A plant that 'mattars' Peas

Select a spot that gets at least six to eight hours of sunlight. Peas thrive well in well-drained loamy soil and aren't so fussy about pH levels. Sow the seeds about two inches deep and approximately one to two inches apart. Make sure the container has drainage holes and measures 12 inches across. Give sufficient water to keep the soil moist.