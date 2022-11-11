Lifestyle

5 beautiful lilies that you can grow on your balcony

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 11, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Check out these five stunning lilies, perfect to plant in your balcony

Lilies are a large group of flowers that come in all shapes and shades. They require a little extra care; however, you don't need a green thumb to grow them. These herbaceous flowering plants with large and prominent flowers prefer direct sunlight, ample water, and a good drainage system to produce the best blooms. Here are five lilies you can grow on your balcony.

Lavish Martagon Lilies

The curved petals of Martagon lilies are lavishly elegant and release a soft and delicate scent. Also known as Turk's Cap lilies, they can be found in shades of orange, yellow, red, and pink. Right before mid-summer, Martagon lilies embellish gardens with their small cap-shaped flowers which look almost like little butterflies dangling from the end of its stalks.

Fragrant Easter Lilies

Also known as Longiflorium lilies, their blooms are white and face outward facing with a conical shape. These strongly scented flowers can grow up to a height of about one meter. They typically blossom in the months from May to June. Easter lilies, like all its counterparts, prefer bright light. However, keep them safe from the noon's scorching sunlight to prevent burning.

Magnificent Asiatic Lilies

Native to Japan, these lilies are also known as golden-rayed lilies or goldband lilies. Their flowers are star-shaped with petals curved backward, which makes them the perfect flowers for beautifying your balcony. Asiatic lilies with their bold petals have a very light fragrance and come in shades including red, yellow, orange, and white. Their blooming period is in the month of July.

Slender Trumpet Lilies

As the name suggests, these lilies are trumpet-shaped colorful flowers with long and slender petals that exude a strong fragrance. Also known as Aurelian lilies, they come in colors including orange, pink, white, and yellow. These downward-facing flowers emit a sweet fragrance from their huge waxy flowers. They bloom best in the months spanning from July to August.

Regal Royal Lilies

The slightly drooping and funnel-shaped flowers come typically in white color, though their hybrids come in hues of red, yellow, orange, and purple. They can grow up to one and a half meters and can be easily grown on balconies. Appreciated for their intense fragrance, Royal lilies are as majestic as they can get. Their blooming time usually starts post-mid-June.