Who was Fauja Singh—oldest marathon runner who died aged 114 

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, died in a road accident in his native village in Punjab on Monday. The 114-year-old was hit by an unidentified vehicle while walking on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway around 3:30pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries by 8:00pm. His son Harbinder Singh confirmed the tragic news and said it was a hit-and-run incident.

Late start Early life and running journey Singh was born on April 1, 1911, in Beas Pind, Jalandhar. He couldn't walk till he was five due to weak legs and worked as a farmer before moving to East London in 1992 after his wife's death. His running journey started in 1994 after the death of his fifth son, Kuldip, and he seriously pursued it at age 89 in 2000. He completed the London Marathon that year in six hours and 54 minutes.

Record breaker Records broken at age 100 In 2011, at the age of 100, Singh broke eight world age-group records in one day at the Ontario Masters Association Fauja Singh Invitational Meet in Toronto. His records included completing the 100m in a record time of 23.14 seconds and the marathon, Toronto Waterfront Marathon in eight hours, 11 minutes, and six seconds. Despite these feats, Guinness World Records did not recognize them due to a lack of official documentation from India in 1911.

Enduring impact Singh's achievements and awards Singh's running career spanned nine full marathons across London, New York, Toronto, and Mumbai. His personal best was at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, where he finished in five hours and 40 minutes in the 'over 90' category. He also received several accolades for his contributions to racial tolerance and charity work, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2013 and the Pride of India title in 2011.