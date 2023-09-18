TIFF2023: Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Kill' emerges runner-up in Midnight Madness
Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023, receiving global appreciation. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the intense action-thriller marked the acting debut of Lakshya Lalwani and featured Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film emerged as the first runner-up in the Midnight Madness PCA rankings at TIFF 2023.
Lalwani received praise for his debut performance
Johar posted on Instagram and wrote, "A Kill-er win for the team!!!!! Thank you for embracing the madness of our film #Kill....can't wait for the world to see it too!!!!!!" Kill is a joint production of Johar's Dharma Productions and Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The action-packed film won over audiences and received rave reviews at TIFF 2023. Lalwani's performance in the intense action-thriller garnered global appreciation, heightening anticipation for the film's theatrical release.