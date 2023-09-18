TIFF2023: Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Kill' emerges runner-up in Midnight Madness

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 05:45 pm 1 min read

'Kill' will mark Lakshya Lalwani's debut

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023, receiving global appreciation. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the intense action-thriller marked the acting debut of Lakshya Lalwani and featured Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film emerged as the first runner-up in the Midnight Madness PCA rankings at TIFF 2023.

Lalwani received praise for his debut performance

Johar posted on Instagram and wrote, "A Kill-er win for the team!!!!! Thank you for embracing the madness of our film #Kill....can't wait for the world to see it too!!!!!!" Kill is a joint production of Johar's Dharma Productions and Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The action-packed film won over audiences and received rave reviews at TIFF 2023. Lalwani's performance in the intense action-thriller garnered global appreciation, heightening anticipation for the film's theatrical release.

