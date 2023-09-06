Good for industry: Vishal on 'Jawan'-'Mark Antony' clash

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 07:22 pm 3 min read

'Mark Antony's Tamil version will release on September 15, followed by its Hindi version on September 22

August turned out to be a fantastic month for the Indian box office and looks like the same is expected in September. While Jawan is releasing on Thursday, Mark Antony will hit cinema halls next week. As cine-goers are excited about the two big releases, especially in Tamil Nadu, Vishal opened up on his film's sort-of clash with Jawan, calling it "good for industry."

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Just a week after its release on September 7, Vishal's Mark Antony will make its box office debut on September 15. Distanced by just a week, all eyes are on the performances of the two films, particularly in the Tamil-speaking state, where it'll be interesting to see which film performs better.

'Without competition, it's not fun'

When asked about its competition in the state with Jawan, Vishal said that he is taking it positively. "It's good! See without competition it's not fun. If Usain Bolt runs alone, we wouldn't want to watch the race but if he runs with 10 people from different countries, that's when the excitement is there," he told The Indian Express.

'Mark Antony' has a strong distribution base in the state

Recently, Indian cinema has seen many films premiering simultaneously, yet earning big bucks. Vishal deems it as a good move for the industry. "So it's good to have films release and subsequently may all the films do well. It's very good for the industry. It doesn't scare us or anything. We have a strong base of distributors and theater owners for our movie."

Vishal on SRK's Tamil fandom and 'cultural exchange' of films

The actor also spoke about "cultural exchange" among the Indian audience where they're watching films in all languages. This, he believes, will encourage artists further. Vishal highlighted that Jawan is bound to get good footfall in the state for SRK's fandom. "They have always liked Shah Rukh bhai's films in theaters and now they get to see and hear him speak their language."

Everything to know about 'Mark Antony'

Although it will be released in Tamil Nadu on September 15, the film's Hindi dubbed version will be released on September 22. Apart from Vishal, who will be seen in a double role, Mark Antony also features SJ Suryah in the lead. Ritu, Suneel, Selvaraghavan, and others, too, have been cast in this movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

