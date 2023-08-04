'Jailer': Sakkir Madathil protests against Rajinikanth's film over distribution issues

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023

Sakkir Madathil protests against Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Jailer vs Jailer! Yes, that is what the recent feud in the South Indian film industry is being called. The Tamil film Jailer starring megastar Rajinikanth is locking horns with Malayalam film Jailer directed by Sakkir Madathil soon. The same name and release date had been the start of the feud and now Madathil staged a one-day protest after distributors favored the other film.

Main reason for protest

The Malayalam director staged a protest demanding the allotment of theaters in Kerala. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial being a heavyweight is getting preference more than any other film. He also alleged that Kerala exhibitors are more interested in promoting the Tamil film. He stated, "I don't have any issues with Tamil films getting released in Kerala. But this shouldn't happen by blocking Malayalam projects."

Legal feud with Sun Pictures

The director is already in a legal battle with Sun Pictures regarding the title. Madathil claimed that he registered the title back in 2021 and requested Sun Pictures to change the name of their Tamil film. As the production house denied the request, the director took them to court. Both films are locking horns on August 10, 2023.

