Chinmayi Sripada slams Kamal Haasan for keeping mum during #MeToo

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 01:14 pm 1 min read

Chinmayi Sripada slammed Kamal Haasan

Indian wrestlers are protesting in Delhi against the current president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Many celebrities have extended their support to the international laurel-winning athletes. Recently, megastar Kamal Haasan tweeted expressing his support. Singer Chinmayi Sripada slammed the actor-turned-politician for keeping quiet when she was banned for speaking against her molester during the #MeToo movement.

Here's what Sripada wrote online

Back in 2018, Sripada accused noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her on work trips and threatening to end her career. Sripada tweeted about the same and wrote, "5 years of a singer in Tamil Nadu being banned for naming a molester right in front of their eyes and not a pip about it since the poettu has their respect."

Sripada spoke about the power struggle in Tamil cinema

Sripada was banned from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union. In another tweet, she shed light on the power struggle and said, "I had all the right to question an actor, who is now a politician to clean up the yard he artistically ruled and it make the space safer for women like me to speak up."