Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, moved the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday demanding an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment, reported ANI. After nearly three months, protests resumed on Sunday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI head and other coaches for reportedly sexually assaulting female wrestlers.

Why does this story matter?

In January, the agitating wrestlers initially demanded Singh's ouster from the WFI, but decided to end their protest after the government assured an investigation.

The wrestler-turned-politician is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and has been the head of the wrestling federation for the past 12 years.

Notably, he also has numerous pending cases against him, including charges of attempt to murder and robbery.