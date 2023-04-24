India

Bhindranwale's nephew paved way for Amritpal Singh's arrest? Here's truth

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 24, 2023, 01:59 pm 3 min read

Amritpal Singh's arrest puts spotlight back on Bhindranwale's Rode village

A day after the Punjab Police arrested Khalistani sympathizer, Amritpal Singh, reports claimed Jasbir Singh Rode—a nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale—played a role in the Waris Punjab De chief's arrest. After receiving information from Singh himself that he was set to surrender, Rode, a former Akal Takht head, shared details about the former's presence at a gurudwara with the police discreetly, reported India Today.

Singh was arrested from Moga in Punjab on Sunday morning, putting an end to Punjab Police's manhunt to capture him, which was launched on March 18.

Notably, the pro-Khalistan leader and his associates are charged under several criminal cases linked to attacks on police personnel, creating obstacles in public servants' lawful discharge of duty, attempt to murder, and spreading disharmony among groups, among others.

Singh planned to surrender in presence of his supporters: Report

According to India Today, Singh had initially planned to give himself up to the authorities in the presence of his supporters in Moga's Rode village, the same place where his turban-tying ceremony reportedly took place in September 2022. Reports also suggested that Singh had also notified former Akal Takht chief Rode that he wanted to surrender at Rodewal Gurudwara.

What Rode said regarding his role in Singh's 'surrender'

Reacting to the news of Singh's arrest and his alleged role, Rode earlier denied the reports, claiming, "He himself informed the police about his plan to surrender." Rode alleged he received details of Singh's surrender at around 12:30am on Sunday and then reached the Rode village at 4am. "Amritpal courted arrest in my presence after addressing a small gathering at the gurdwara," he claimed.

Details on Singh's arrest from Rode village

The pro-Khalistani leader reportedly surrendered to the police at Moga's Rode village on Sunday morning. To note, Singh also addressed a gathering at Rodewal Gurudwara in Rode before surrendering, and a viral clip of the address has gone viral on the Internet. The police had also confirmed that the Waris Punjab De head was detained from the same gurudwara.

Singh moved to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Soon after his arrest, the Khalistani sympathizer was quickly shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday. It is also worth noting that nine of Singh's close aides, including his alleged mentor Papalpreet Singh, are also locked up in the same high-security prison under the National Security Act (NSA) that allows detention of up to one year without charge.