Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police: Report

Apr 23, 2023

After nearly a month-long manhunt, Khalistani sympathizer and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh reportedly surrendered before the Punjab Police and was detained from the state's Moga district on Sunday morning. "Amritpal surrendered and was arrested by the police," The Indian Express quoted a police official as saying. Singh is now being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where other outfit members are already lodged.

This major development comes after Punjab Police launched its statewide crackdown on Singh and the members of his Waris Punjab De outfit on March 18.

Singh and his associates were charged under numerous criminal cases linked to spreading disharmony among classes, creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty, attack on police personnel, and attempting to murder.