India

IMD predicts rainfall for several states over next 4 days

IMD predicts rainfall for several states over next 4 days

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 22, 2023, 07:06 pm 1 min read

The IMD said heatwave-like conditions would cool off across India for the next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that several regions across India would witness wet spells in the upcoming days. In a tweet, the IMD said, "Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha [Maharashtra's region], Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Northeast India very likely to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over some parts during next four days."

Check out IMD's Twitter post

Hailstorms likely in some regions in upcoming days

Per the forecast, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya would experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. Odisha would experience the same on Monday. Meanwhile, hailstorms are likely over parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha on Saturday, while Bihar might witness hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday and over Vidarbha on Monday.

No heatwave for next 5 days: IMD

The IMD added that heatwave-like conditions would cool off across India for the next five days. In Kerala, due to humid air and high temperature, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely on Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, duststorms would cover isolated areas of South Haryana, Northeast Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.