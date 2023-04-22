India

West Bengal: Cops drag rape victim's body, video goes viral

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 22, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the footage on Twitter (Photo credit: Twitter/@amitmalviya)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after a purported video of the police allegedly dragging a rape victim's body surfaced on social media. Sharing the distressing clip, BJP IT (Information Technology) cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "Such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime."

Why does this story matter?

A clash broke out between the police and locals in Kaliaganj of West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur on Friday after a minor girl's dead body was found near a pond.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on Thursday evening after leaving home to attend tuition classes.

The viral clip shows cops, surrounded by paramilitary forces, insensitively dragging the minor's body, while some pelted stones at them.

Here's the viral video of the incident

20-year-old accused nabbed by police

Per Hindustan Times, the police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. He was reportedly known to the victim. Speaking about clashes, officials said as the news spread, an angry mob blocked roads by burning tires and attacked cops with stones and bricks. In response, the police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Preliminary report does not suggest rape: Police

The police further stated that the victim's family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. According to the girl's mother, she was raped and murdered. However, the preliminary post-mortem report didn't suggest rape. Moreover, a poison bottle was recovered from the spot where the deceased was found. Hence, the accused has been booked under murder charges.

Banerjee's government trying to cover up crime: BJP

Slamming Banerjee for the violence, Malviya said in a tweet, "Banerjee's administration didn't allow local BJP MLAs Satyendra Nath Ray and Budhrai Tudu to visit the victim's family but let Uttar Dinajpur TMC President Kanaia Lal Agarwal meet them. Who are they trying to save here?" Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted the video leveling similar allegations against the chief minister.