Lifestyle

A fan of rasgullas? Try these unique recipes

A fan of rasgullas? Try these unique recipes

Written by Sneha Das Dec 31, 2022, 05:10 am 2 min read

Rasgulla is a popular Bengali sweet that looks like ball-shaped dumplings

One of the most popular Bengali sweets, rasgullas are ball-shaped dumplings that have a soft spongy texture and are made from semolina dough and chenna. The small sweet treats are cooked in sugar syrup. It is believed that rasgulla was invented in 1868 in West Bengal by Kolkata-based confectioner Nobin Chandra Das. If you are a rasgulla fan, check out these unique recipes.

Strawberry rasgulla

Add milk to a heavy-bottom pan and bring to a boil. Add lemon juice and stir well. Pour this into a muslin cloth and squeeze out all excess water. Knead the milk solid, prepare a smooth dough, and make small balls. Boil together water, sugar, strawberry puree, cardamom, and chopped strawberries. Add the balls to the syrup and cook well. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Mango rasgulla

Boil together milk and mango puree. Add lemon juice and curd, and mix well. Strain the mixture to squeeze out excess water and let it cool. Knead the paneer to form a dough. Add semolina and water, knead well, and make small balls. Boil together sugar, water, mango puree, and saffron strands. Soak the balls in the syrup. Boil for 15 minutes and serve.

Pista aur zafrani rabri rasgulla

Make the chenna and drain the extra water. Whizz the chenna in a blender until smooth. Knead for three minutes and make small balls. Boil together sugar and water in a pressure cooker. Add the rasgulla balls and pressure cook without the whistle for seven-eight minutes. Mix together rabri, pistachio paste, and saffron, and soak the rasgulla in it. Garnish with nuts and serve.

Chocolate rasgulla

Boil some milk in a double boiler pan. Add lemon juice and mix well to let it curdle. Strain the mixture to squeeze out the excess water. Add paneer, chocolate chips, and cocoa powder to a bowl and mix well. Make small balls out of the mixture. Boil together water and sugar, and add the balls to it. Cook for one whistle and serve.

Green chili rasgulla

Boil milk, remove from heat, and stir it for one minute. Add vinegar, mix well, and let it rest. Strain the mixture to squeeze out excess water and hang the chenna for 10 minutes. Add semolina to the chenna, mix, and prepare a dough. Make small balls. Boil together lukewarm water, milk, sugar, and green chilies. Add the balls and boil again. Serve chilled.