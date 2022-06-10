India

Kolkata: Constable kills woman, self outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2022, 09:03 pm 2 min read

The cop has been identified as Chodup Lepcha, who was a constable with the Kolkata Police.

In a shocking incident, an armed policeman in Kolkata on Friday fatally shot a woman riding a bike before killing himself. The incident is believed to have taken place near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission building in the Park Circus area of ​​Kolkata. The cop has been identified as Chodup Lepcha, who was a constable with the Kolkata Police.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

As per eyewitnesses, the police officer allegedly fired multiple shots in the busy Park Circus district of central Kolkata where the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner building is also located. The cop was firing randomly after which some shots hit a woman who died on spot. Later the cop took his own life by shooting self in the head, police said.

Information Accused cop fired 10-15 bullets

The constable in question is thought to have been stationed outside the Deputy High Commission's office. The event occurred at about 2:30 pm, when he fired 10-15 bullets, killing the woman on the bike.

Eyewitness account What did eyewitnesses say?

The woman riding a two-wheeler fell after being hit by a bullet as the police on duty continued to open fire, causing chaos in the congested area. The identity of the woman is yet to be known. "The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Details Motive of the shooting unknown

"At least two bullets hit a car, one hit a tree trunk, one grazed past a bystander before it pierced through the spine of a woman riding pillion on a bike and she fell off the vehicle," tweeted journalist Tamaghna Banerjee. "Eyewitnesses claim 10-15 rounds shots fired," tweeted another journalist Soumyajit Majumder. The reason for the shooting is unknown.