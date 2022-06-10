Kolkata: Constable kills woman, self outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission
In a shocking incident, an armed policeman in Kolkata on Friday fatally shot a woman riding a bike before killing himself. The incident is believed to have taken place near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission building in the Park Circus area of Kolkata. The cop has been identified as Chodup Lepcha, who was a constable with the Kolkata Police.
As per eyewitnesses, the police officer allegedly fired multiple shots in the busy Park Circus district of central Kolkata where the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner building is also located. The cop was firing randomly after which some shots hit a woman who died on spot. Later the cop took his own life by shooting self in the head, police said.
The constable in question is thought to have been stationed outside the Deputy High Commission's office. The event occurred at about 2:30 pm, when he fired 10-15 bullets, killing the woman on the bike.
The woman riding a two-wheeler fell after being hit by a bullet as the police on duty continued to open fire, causing chaos in the congested area. The identity of the woman is yet to be known. "The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.
"At least two bullets hit a car, one hit a tree trunk, one grazed past a bystander before it pierced through the spine of a woman riding pillion on a bike and she fell off the vehicle," tweeted journalist Tamaghna Banerjee. "Eyewitnesses claim 10-15 rounds shots fired," tweeted another journalist Soumyajit Majumder. The reason for the shooting is unknown.