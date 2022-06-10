India

'Who can stop us from writing history?' asks Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said governments cannot "create history" and called on society to take the initiative to portray history in its true form. At the launch event of Omendra Ratnu's new book Maharanas at Delhi's NDMC Hall, Shah asked, "Who can stop us (from writing our own history)?" and added, "History is not created by governments, but...built on true events."

Context Why does this story matter?

Shah's statement is consistent with reports that the RSS is planning to consolidate content creation through books, school curricula, films, and documentaries, forging an ecosystem of "independent" intellectuals to counter prevalent academic studies.

It has taken upon itself the task of connecting with intellectuals since there is a shortfall of right-wing intellectuals to challenge the "old established views" running contrary to people's traditional outlook.

Statement What else did Shah say at the event?

At the event, Shah said, "If we begin researching and writing down history, it will start debates...the younger generation will start discussions. But it's a long journey... Many significant events were forgotten as the dust of time fell... We have to unearth them and bring them before the people.". He also claimed the battles of some kings to keep invaders out weren't properly recorded.

Quote Write books on Padyas, Ahoms, Mauryas, Chalukyas, Guptas: Shah

Shah also urged authors to write books about ancient Indian dynasties such as the Pandyas, Ahoms, Chalukyas, Mauryas, and Guptas, while controversially claiming historians have always overlooked them. "I want to say, one should give up making comments on it, but write...to bring out the real history before the people. Gradually, the history which we consider false will disappear on its own," he stated.

History Shah invokes society to unearth 'actual history'

Despite the government's efforts to document "actual history," the task will only be successful if society adopts it as its mission, said Shah. He continued, "Revolutions, which might have been defeated at that time, have the potential of awakening society and people," adding queen Padmavati's sacrifice has given people inspiration. However, critics term such government efforts as "saffronization of education" or "distortion of history."

Fact History should be weighed based upon its impact: Shah

"Documenting history is important...outcome of the events...is immaterial, it should be weighed on the impact it has brought on people," Shah stated. "The invaders had finished the language, culture, and traditions of the regions they attacked, but...had to stop here in India... I can say with pride that whoever fought for India and sacrificed for India would be resting in peace now," he added.